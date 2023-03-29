BRPD officers procession scheduled for Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department will continue to honor the lives of the two Baton Rouge Police Officers, Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, March 26.

At the request of their families, both Poirrer and Canezaro will be escorted from the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office across the Huey P. Long Bridge (old bridge). The escort will travel south on Airline Hwy to Connell’s Village and will turn right and then left onto the first BRPD driveway.

The escort will then proceed in front of the Police Memorial located at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, 9000 Airline Hwy, and continue out to Airline Hwy.

Any Officer or Civilian who can attend, please stand near the Memorial for 10:30 a.m. The escort will leave the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office at 10:30 a.m. and will be at HQ between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

All those who are attending the processional, please utilize available parking. Do not park near the Police Memorial or along the drive on either side.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.