BRPD: 23-year-old shot, killed in park

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Troy Williams.

According to police, Williams was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a BREC park located in the 4100 block of Geronimo Street near Plank Road around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 28.

A possible motive and suspect are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

