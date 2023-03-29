BRPD: 23-year-old shot, killed in park
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
The victim was identified as 23-year-old Troy Williams.
According to police, Williams was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a BREC park located in the 4100 block of Geronimo Street near Plank Road around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 28.
A possible motive and suspect are unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
