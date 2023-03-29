Briefly cooler, drier before warm temps and rain chances return this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Noticeably cooler weather can be expected today in the wake of a cold front that moved through the area on Tuesday. Highs this afternoon are only expected to reach the upper 60s and that may not be until late in the day.

Plenty of clouds are expected through at least early afternoon, with a few spotty showers possible. Any rain today should be light.

Rest of the Workweek

We’ll squeeze out one more cool start on Thursday in the upper 40s to low 50s before temperatures begin a quick rebound. Highs climb into near 80 degrees tomorrow and return to the mid 80s by Friday. Dry weather is expected for tomorrow, with a slim shower chance in the Friday forecast.

Weekend Outlook

Another cold front will move into the region this weekend and potentially stall near the coast or meander in our general vicinity. With that in mind, scattered showers and a few t-storms will be possible, although there is still some uncertainty on rain chances. Temperatures will continue to run above normal, even with the front nearby.

Extended Outlook

The extended forecast points toward even warmer weather early next week, with highs potentially flirting with 90 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday. Above normal temperatures are expected to persist through the week, with scattered showers possible on just about any given day.

