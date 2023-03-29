APSO: 2 suspects wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in connection to a shooting that happened on Monday, March 27, officials said.

Calvin Adams III, of Convent, and Kevin Ross Jr., of Monroe is charged with Attempted first-degree murder, Illegal use of weapons, Armed Robbery, Armed robbery with a firearm, Second-degree kidnapping, Criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gang activity, officials added.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting in the area of Galaxy and Neptune Blvd. in Darrow around 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found multiple shell casings and other evidence indicating a shooting happened.

After further investigation, officials learned Adams and Ross were allegedly involved in the shooting. Investigators said they both orchestrated a targeted attack on a male victim.

According to detectives, there were no life-threatening injuries reported.

If you have information that could help, call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

