Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: mRNA; New flu shot on the way?

It's time to get a flu shot, experts say.
It's time to get a flu shot, experts say.(MGN)
By Cyndy McGrath, Kirk Manson and Roque Correa
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Scientists who developed the COVID-19 vaccine used a new technology called mRNA, or messenger RNA. Now, researchers at Yale University are building on that discovery by using mRNA technology to improve the flu vaccine.

The COVID pandemic required a rapid response from scientists, bringing vaccine technology that had been studied for years front and center.

Yale Medicine infectious disease specialist, Onyema Ogbuagu, MD says “I think that when the world had an urgent need for vaccines, when Sars-CoV-2 virus hit, that causes COVID, then it became an opportunity to test this new approach to vaccine development.”

Traditional vaccines put a weakened germ into our bodies, but mRNA shots, like the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines teach cells to make a protein that triggers an immune response if someone gets infected.

Researchers take that mRNA template and can encode it for the flu, or other infectious diseases. It would also make it easier to tweak during flu season, if there’s a different dominant strain circulating.

Dr. Ogbuagu mentions, “It’s a technology that can be deployed pretty rapidly.”

Dr. Ogbuagu says the mRNA flu vaccine would not necessarily be better than the traditional shot, but it does mean more people could be protected.

“Remember that some individuals do not tolerate the already approved influenza vaccines, so, this gives them another option,” he adds.

Another option to stop or slow the spread of a serious, potentially deadly infectious disease.

The mRNA vaccine is currently being studied in a clinical trial. Dr. Ogbuagu says he expects some preliminary results by March 2023, the mRNA technology is also being studied for protection against rabies, Lyme disease, Zika, and HIV.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

Nearly two in five people in the U.S. have high cholesterol.
YOUR HEALTH: The good, bad and ugly about cholesterol and race
(Source: WAFB)
YOUR HEALTH: VHL, new drug for genetic disease shrinks tumors
YOUR HEALTH: What to ask before going under the knife
YOUR HEALTH: E.R. overcrowding, a public health crisis