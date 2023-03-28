Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office released the final toxicology results for Nathan Millard, the Georgia businessman found dead.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office released the final toxicology results for Nathan Millard, the Georgia businessman found dead after a night out in downtown Baton Rouge.

According to the EBR Coroner’s Office, the toxicology results showed the presence of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol in Millard’s system.

The cause of death for Millard was the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol, officials said. They added that the manner of death for Millard was accidental.

Millard went missing Wednesday, Feb. 22, and was later found dead early in the morning on Monday, March 6, authorities said.

Officials said Millard was in Baton Rouge on a business trip.

The Baton Rouge Police Department later announced the arrest of Derrick Perkins, 45, in connection with the case. Investigators said he was charged with unlawful disposal of remains, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property, and failure to seek assistance.

RELATED: Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say

Derrick Perkins
Derrick Perkins(Baton Rouge Police Department)
New arrest documents involving Derrick Perkins detail what police believe were Nathan Millard's final moments.

Two women also face charges in connection with the investigation, police said.

RELATED: Police arrest 1 of 2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case

According to BRPD, Tiffany Ann Guidry was arrested and is charged with unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution, and failure to seek assistance.

Tiffany Guidry
Tiffany Guidry(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Police said they are still searching for the other woman, Tabbetha Barner.

Tabbetha Barner
Tabbetha Barner(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Anyone with information that can help investigators is being urged to contact the Capitol Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

One of the two women wanted in connection with the Nathan Millard case was arrested Friday morning, March 24, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, March 28
A chance to dry out after pockets of heavy rain
North BR residents invited to community meeting
FILE - Teacher
Become a teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish