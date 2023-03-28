Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Teacher killed in Tennessee elementary school shooting was raised in Leesville

Two of the victims killed in The Covenant Presbyterian School shooting in Nashville have connections to Louisiana.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KALB) - A substitute teacher killed in a shooting at The Covenant Presbyterian School in Tennessee on Monday, March 27, was a native of Leesville, according to a family friend.

Cynthia Peak, 61, was one of three adults and three kids killed in the shooting at the Tennessee elementary school located in the Nashville area.

(Family friend of Cynthia Peak)

Peak was raised in Leesville spending most of her youth in Vernon Parish. She attended Leesville High School through her sophomore year in 1977 when her family relocated to Shreveport. Peak’s father was a local physician who owned Broyles Clinic in Leesville before closing.

Peak would go on to graduate high school from Captain Shreve High School in 1979 and then from college at TCU in 1983. Although she did not graduate from Leesville High School, the family friend said she came back to visit Leesville throughout the years and attended LHS reunions. Peak and her family lived in Alabama and most recently Tennessee.

She is survived by her husband, a daughter and two sons.

The other two adult victims were identified as the head of school, Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60, and a custodian, Mike Hill, 61. The three nine-year-old child victims were identified as Evenlyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney.

Metro Nashville Police announced in a news conference that the shooting suspect was identified as Audrey Hale, 28, who was a former student at the school. Authorities said Hale was killed by law enforcement.

Related Stories
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Head of school killed in Tennessee school shooting was Baton Rouge native

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality
Sheen reported near where Natalbany and Tickfaw Rivers meet
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Mexico: Migrants set mattresses on fire at detention center
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, March 28
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, March 28
North BR residents invited to community meeting
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, March 28
Rainy morning gives way to a drier afternoon