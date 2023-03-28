Southern set to introduce new men’s basketball coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Southern University said they will welcome a new men’s basketball coach on Wednesday, March 29.

They added the event will happen around noon in room A-79 inside the F.G. Clark Activity Center and is open to students and fans.

This will be the 15th head coach in the program’s history.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.