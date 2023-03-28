Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Southern set to introduce new men’s basketball coach

Southern Men's Basketball
Southern Men's Basketball(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Southern University said they will welcome a new men’s basketball coach on Wednesday, March 29.

They added the event will happen around noon in room A-79 inside the F.G. Clark Activity Center and is open to students and fans.

This will be the 15th head coach in the program’s history.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

LSU Tiger fans showed up at campus on Tuesday, March 28, to send off the women’s basketball...
LSU fans send off Tigers as they head to Final Four
LSU fans celebrate the women's basketball team's advancement to the Final Four with a sendoff.
LSU fans send off Tigers as they head to Final Four
LSU Tigers
LSU hosts Pro Day for 16 football players
LSU fans send off Tigers with a celebration as they head to Final Four in Dallas.
LSU Final Four Sendoff Celebration