Rainy morning gives way to a drier afternoon

Dr. Steve provides the 5 a.m. weather update.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Widespread showers and t-storms will impact the area through mid-morning as a disturbance rides eastward along a frontal boundary draped across the area. The rains should taper off for most by late morning and we’ll be dry with some sunshine returning by this afternoon. It will be a little cooler, with highs topping out in the low to mid-70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, March 28
Storm Threats/Rain Amounts

Isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out, with the greatest threat near and south of I-10. Damaging winds are the greatest threat in any stronger storms that may develop this morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, March 28
Rain amounts should be manageable for most, although additional rainfall certainly isn’t needed in parts of East and West Baton Rouge Parishes, where 2″-5″ fell in some locations on Monday night.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, March 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, March 28
Rest of This Week

Drier and slightly cooler weather will settle in for a couple of days as today’s front sinks into the Gulf of Mexico. Lows will dip into the low 50s on Wednesday morning, with tomorrow’s highs only in the low 70s. But after one more cool start on Thursday morning, temperatures begin to rebound Thursday afternoon, with warmer weather returning from Friday into the weekend.

Slim shower chances are on the board for both Wednesday and Friday, although any shower activity on either day looks rather limited.

Extended Outlook

Forecast confidence is fairly high in warmer weather returning from this weekend into early next week. In fact, highs could flirt with 90 degrees by early next week. Confidence is a bit lower in regards to rain chances, with guidance not showing much consistency from run-to-run. For now, I’ve got a few showers in the forecast from Saturday into the first part of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, March 28
