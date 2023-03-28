Facebook
Raceland father booked with negligent homicide in 6-year-old son’s shooting death

Davonta "DJ" Michel Jr., 6, was fatally shot Feb. 22 with a gun found in his father's bedroom...
Davonta "DJ" Michel Jr., 6, was fatally shot Feb. 22 with a gun found in his father's bedroom in the 2000 block of Louisiana Hwy. 182, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - A Raceland man whose 6-year-old son was fatally shot in February has been booked with negligent homicide for not securing the loaded handgun in his house, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced Monday (March 27).

Davonta Michel, 24, could face up to five years in state prison if charged and convicted of negligent homicide.

6-year-old shot, killed after playing with loaded handgun in Raceland, sheriff says

Michel was not home and his sons were in the care of their grandparents on Feb. 22, when authorities responded to a shooting reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Louisiana Hwy. 182.

Investigators determined that 6-year-old Davonta “DJ” Michel Jr. and his brother -- whose age has not been disclosed -- had found a loaded handgun in their father’s bedroom and began playing with it. At some point, the gun discharged, striking the 6-year-old. The child was taken by ambulance for treatment but died at a hospital.

Michel turned himself in Monday after the arrest warrant was obtained. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux and his bond was set at $200,000.

