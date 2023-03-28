Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Outstanding La. school support staff finalists announced

(wpta)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education has announced the 2023 school support employee finalists.

Officials said that three of the 10 finalists work at schools in the Baton Rouge area. Brandy Singleton works in food service at Tanglewood Elementary, Melvin Walker III works as a paraprofessional at East Iberville High, and Trina Washington works as a custodian at West Feliciana High.

The 10 finalists were selected out of more than 700 nominees that were submitted from across Louisiana.

“Support staff are the backbone of our schools,” Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said. “These professionals are often the unsung heroes who keep our buildings safe, drive students to and from school, create welcoming environments for families, and support our teachers. Congratulations to our finalists.”

The finalists will be recognized during the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting on Wednesday, April 19.

Below is a complete list of the finalists:

  • Elementary:
    • Central Community School System: Brandy Singleton (Food Service/Tanglewood Elementary)
    • Lafayette Parish School System: Angela Batiste (Paraprofessional/Katharine Drexel Elementary)
    • Morehouse Parish School Board: Tiffany Goldsby (Clerical/Morehouse Elementary
  • Middle:
    • Bienville Parish School Board: Craig Jenkins (Paraprofessional/Arcadia School)
    • Jefferson Parish Schools: Angel Walker (Paraprofessional/Gretna Middle)
    • Shreveport Charter/Linwood Public Charter School: Rosemary Miles (Custodial)
  • High:
    • Avoyelles Parish School Board: Linda Daigrepont (Paraprofessional/Marksville High)
    • Iberville Parish Schools: Melvin Walker III (Paraprofessional/East Iberville High)
    • St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools: Donna Scott (Bus Driver/West St. John High)
    • West Feliciana Parish Schools: Trina Washington (Custodial/West Feliciana High)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

FILE - Teacher
Become a teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish
Classroom generic
BR area educators among semifinalists for 2024 principal, teacher of the year
school generic
Kindergarten registration dates announced for Ascension Parish Schools
EBR juniors and seniors with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above will be eligible to win a new car.
Academic Honors Day Celebration to highlight EBRPSS students