Outstanding La. school support staff finalists announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education has announced the 2023 school support employee finalists.

Officials said that three of the 10 finalists work at schools in the Baton Rouge area. Brandy Singleton works in food service at Tanglewood Elementary, Melvin Walker III works as a paraprofessional at East Iberville High, and Trina Washington works as a custodian at West Feliciana High.

The 10 finalists were selected out of more than 700 nominees that were submitted from across Louisiana.

“Support staff are the backbone of our schools,” Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said. “These professionals are often the unsung heroes who keep our buildings safe, drive students to and from school, create welcoming environments for families, and support our teachers. Congratulations to our finalists.”

The finalists will be recognized during the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting on Wednesday, April 19.

Below is a complete list of the finalists:

Elementary: Central Community School System: Brandy Singleton (Food Service/Tanglewood Elementary) Lafayette Parish School System: Angela Batiste (Paraprofessional/Katharine Drexel Elementary) Morehouse Parish School Board: Tiffany Goldsby (Clerical/Morehouse Elementary

Middle: Bienville Parish School Board: Craig Jenkins (Paraprofessional/Arcadia School) Jefferson Parish Schools: Angel Walker (Paraprofessional/Gretna Middle) Shreveport Charter/Linwood Public Charter School: Rosemary Miles (Custodial)

High: Avoyelles Parish School Board: Linda Daigrepont (Paraprofessional/Marksville High) Iberville Parish Schools: Melvin Walker III (Paraprofessional/East Iberville High) St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools: Donna Scott (Bus Driver/West St. John High) West Feliciana Parish Schools: Trina Washington (Custodial/West Feliciana High)



