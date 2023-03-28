Facebook
North BR residents invited to community meeting

Published: Mar. 28, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents living in the 70805 zip code are encouraged to attend a community meeting on Tuesday, March 28.

It’s happening inside of the gym at Istrouma High School. The school’s address is 3730 Winbourne Avenue.

Organized by community members, some topics of discussion include crime, clean-up, and education.

“Please come with ideas to support the betterment of our community. Let your voice be heard,” a flyer for the meeting said.

