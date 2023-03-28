Facebook
Neighboring school system appears to already be looking to poach Livingston teachers after tax fails

Livingston Parish.
Livingston Parish.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - After Livingston Parish voters said ‘No’ on Saturday, March 25, to a new tax that would’ve funded pay increases for public school teachers and other school employees in the parish, a neighboring parish is already looking to poach teachers from the district.

RELATED: Livingston Parish votes down tax for teacher pay raises

The proposal on Saturday’s ballot called for a one-cent sales tax in the parish. School system leaders said the new tax would have provided a ten percent pay increase for school system employees.

But fifty-four percent of voters rejected the measure.

Livingston Parish rejects tax vote.
Livingston Parish rejects tax vote.(Louisiana Secretary of State)

On Monday, officials with the Tangipahoa Parish School System posted on Facebook, that they are offering a one-time $15,000 recruitment stipend for new teachers joining the school system.

“The stipend will be paid over two years, providing an extra $625 per month on top of the teacher salary schedule. This is part of our effort to create a more diverse environment at every school. If you’re new to teaching, your salary in Tangipahoa will start at $47,300 plus the $15,000 bonus. If you have five or ten years of experience with a bachelor’s degree, your years of experience will be credited on the salary schedule,” the Facebook post went on to say.

Tangipahoa Parish School System.
Tangipahoa Parish School System.(Tangipahoa Parish School System.)

Right now, the starting salary for teachers in Livingston Parish is around $47,000.

  • Pointe Coupee Schools - $48,442
  • Ascension Schools - $48,783
  • West Feliciana Schools - $50,272
  • Iberville Schools - Over $55,000
  • St. Helena Schools - $41,000
  • West Baton Rouge Parish Schools - $51,033

The next Livingston Parish School Board meeting will take place Thursday, March 30.

There are already at least two items on the agenda to discuss the salaries for teachers in the district:

4. Discussion and action on entering into a contract with a third-party consultant to perform an analysis of the staffing and salary structure of Livingston Parish Public Schools

10. Discussion and Action on forming a task force to find a solution to teacher pay raises

An elementary school teacher in Livingston Parish who did not want to be identified, posted a somber message on Facebook about the tax proposal failing:

Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy released a statement on the election:

