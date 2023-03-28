LSU’s Sydney Berzon named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Freshman Sydney Berzon was named the SEC Freshman of the Week the league announced on Tuesday, March 28.

Berzon led the Tigers to two wins at Ole Miss, helping the Tigers win their second SEC series of the season. In the two games, Berzon went 14 innings while striking out 13 batters, walked three batters, and allowed eight hits and one run. In the second game of the series on Saturday, March, 25 Berzon struck out 10 in a complete game shutout, her third of the season.

The Buffalo, N.Y. native is 9-2 this season and carries a 1.49 ERA, ranking No. 11 in the SEC and her 65 strikeouts rank No. 13 in the conference and her 70.2 innings pitched ranks No. 9 in the league.

