Lawmakers look for long-term solution to state insurance crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just last year lawmakers passed what’s called the Fortified Roof Program. It’s state account essentially made for grants that would help you build a stronger roof along with other home improvements.

State Rep. Gabe Firment (R) says he has a bill that would require insurance companies to offer an incentive for you to fortify your roof.

You would still be charged a premium for the upgrade but Chairman of the House Insurance Committee, Rep Mike Huval, says Firment’s plan would make those premiums cheaper.

“The insurance company will be required to give a discount on your insurance premium. So, that automatically gives you some kind of relief from the money that you’ve invested for yourself and in combination with the money you’re getting from the grant. So, it will lower your insurance premium,” said Rep. Huval.

“I’ve spoken to the Department of Insurance about this bill and they assisted in drafting it and they’re going to be 100% behind it,” Rep. Firment added.

Legislators like Huval and others are going to be pushing hard this session to fund the Fortify Roofs Program.

“We’re asking for $10 million, grants will be given to the LDI, they will have a special way of getting people qualified for it. If we build stronger structures the insurance companies will realize that when the hurricanes do come, the homes enhanced with the fortified roofs will have less damage. Less damage, less claims paid,” Rep. Huval continued.

“We’ve got to commit to funding this for the long haul. Really if we just do it this one year it’s not going to be effective,” Rep. Firment explained.

Huval also said the Fortified Roof Program will be available to anyone in the state with a home.

