Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Lawmakers look for long-term solution to state insurance crisis

Just last year lawmakers passed what's called the Fortified Roof Program.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just last year lawmakers passed what’s called the Fortified Roof Program. It’s state account essentially made for grants that would help you build a stronger roof along with other home improvements.

State Rep. Gabe Firment (R) says he has a bill that would require insurance companies to offer an incentive for you to fortify your roof.

You would still be charged a premium for the upgrade but Chairman of the House Insurance Committee, Rep Mike Huval, says Firment’s plan would make those premiums cheaper.

“The insurance company will be required to give a discount on your insurance premium. So, that automatically gives you some kind of relief from the money that you’ve invested for yourself and in combination with the money you’re getting from the grant. So, it will lower your insurance premium,” said Rep. Huval.

“I’ve spoken to the Department of Insurance about this bill and they assisted in drafting it and they’re going to be 100% behind it,” Rep. Firment added.

Legislators like Huval and others are going to be pushing hard this session to fund the Fortify Roofs Program.

“We’re asking for $10 million, grants will be given to the LDI, they will have a special way of getting people qualified for it. If we build stronger structures the insurance companies will realize that when the hurricanes do come, the homes enhanced with the fortified roofs will have less damage. Less damage, less claims paid,” Rep. Huval continued.

“We’ve got to commit to funding this for the long haul. Really if we just do it this one year it’s not going to be effective,” Rep. Firment explained.

Huval also said the Fortified Roof Program will be available to anyone in the state with a home.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Video shows guards walking away during fire that killed 40
A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a...
BR groups step up to help tornado victims
Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro
Community mourns loss of officers killed in chopper crash
Local organizations gear up to help those affected by the tornadoes in the Southeast.
BR groups step up to help tornado victims