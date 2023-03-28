Facebook
Job fair bringing hundreds of jobs to west side of the river

More than 85 vendors will be there representing various demand-driven industries.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a tight job market and high inflation is leading more workers to seek new opportunities and better deals. That’s why we are letting you know about a job fair to bring more workers to the west side of the river.

The Geaux Jobs Center in Plaquemine along with the Iberville and West Baton Rouge Chambers of Commerce is hosting a job fair on Thursday, March 30 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 85 vendors will be in attendance.
More than 85 vendors will be there representing various demand-driven industries such as chemical, manufacturing, construction, healthcare, education, government, banking, defense, and so much more. It’s an opportunity to talk face-to-face with representatives from major companies.

More than 85 vendors will be in attendance.
“I want everyone to come out,” said Lana D’Albor, Supervisor of the Iberville/WBR Geaux Jobs Center in Plaquemine. “If you’re looking for a job, or you want to make a career change come out to this event. Bring your resume talk to these employers, talk to the training providers. They will help you and they will provide ample, ample, ample opportunity for you to apply with them and hopefully gain successful employment.”

You can register here.

