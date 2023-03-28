Elderly man dies in St. Amant crash

St. Amant, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and another injured in Ascension Parish.

Troopers identified the victim who died as Steven Delaune, 76, of St. Amant.

The crash happened Tuesday morning, March 28, on LA 431 near Ruby Gonzales Lane, according to LSP.

Investigators said Delaune, in a 1992 Ford pickup, was turning left onto LA 431 from a private driveway when a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder heading east on LA 431 hit the driver’s side of his truck.

The impact caused both vehicles to enter the westbound ditch, investigators added.

According to LSP, Delaune was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The Nissan’s driver was taken to the hospital for minor to moderate injuries, state police added.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officials confirmed.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis, officials added.

This is an ongoing investigation.

