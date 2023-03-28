Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Dreams Come True of Louisiana gifts teen recovering from cancer a trip to the PGA Tournament

As kids, we are told to dream big, and on the fairway is where Charles Blanchard found his coming true.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As kids, we are told to dream big, and on the fairway is where Charles Blanchard found his coming true.

The 14-year-old picked up golf a year ago after his dad asked him to play a couple of rounds, and it only took one swing for him to fall in love.

He asked me to come and start golf and give it a shot,” Blanchard said. “So, he took me out, got me some gloves and I started playing.”

That time on the course is just what Charles needed after fighting the toughest battle of his life.

“I had Non-Hodgkin lymphoma,” Blanchard said.

Charles and his parents found out he had cancer when he was 12, but thanks to chemotherapy and other treatments, he’s back to living a normal life playing the game he adores.

“I’ve been in remission for almost two years now,” Blanchard said.

The organization Dreams Come True of Louisiana heard Blanchard’s story and decided to give him a special gift.

“So much we take for granted, means so much to them,” Becky Prejean, executive director of Dreams Come True of Louisiana.

The nonprofit grants dreams for kids across the state who are fighting life-threatening illnesses.

This year, the group dedicated their annual golf tournament to Blanchard, and at the end, he was gifted tickets to go to the PGA Tour in Los Angeles in June.

LSU legends D-D Breaux, Paul Mainieri, and Mike the Tiger were on hand to support and celebrate.

“For these kids, to have their biggest dream ever, which may be their last life experience with their families… that counts. That matters. That’s what this is all about,” Breaux said.

A dream comes true for a kid that never stopped dreaming.

“It’s about the kids, it’s about coming out here and having fun and making dreams come true,” Breaux said.

Blanchard says his favorite golfer is Justin Thomas, and he hopes they can get a chance to meet when they go to the tournament this summer.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

Livingston Parish.
Neighboring school system appears to already be looking to poach Livingston teachers after tax fails
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirms they have arrested a suspect who was involved in...
Suspect arrested in connection to police chase
Dreams Come True of Louisiana gifts teen recovering from cancer a trip to the PGA Tournament
Dreams Come True of Louisiana gifts teen recovering from cancer a trip to the PGA Tournament
Davonta "DJ" Michel Jr., 6, was fatally shot Feb. 22 with a gun found in his father's bedroom...
Raceland father booked with negligent homicide in 6-year-old son’s shooting death