BRPD puts moratorium on late-night helicopter flights after deaths of two officers

Helicopter crash scene
Helicopter crash scene(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced a moratorium on Tuesday, March 28, on late-night law enforcement helicopter flights.

The announcement came after two BRPD officers were killed when their helicopter crashed early in the morning on Sunday, March 26. The two officers were identified as Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier.

Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro
Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro(WAFB)

RELATED: Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

According to a BRPD spokesman, officials want to review their policies and see what may have been missed.

Officials said the crash happened early in the morning, but the wreckage wasn’t found until several hours later.

The WAFB I-TEAM checked with the airport and learned most flight missions are done at low altitudes. Most of the time, flights will check in with the control tower at take-off and upon return. However, the tower is normally closed between midnight and 5 a.m.

RELATED: I-TEAM: Cell phone tracker used to find crashed BRPD chopper

The Federal Aviation Administration released a preliminary cause of the crash. The FAA report said the “aircraft tail rotor struck and tree and crashed inverted in a field.” The FAA will determine if the aircraft had any mechanical or other issues that contributed to the crash.

