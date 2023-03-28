Become a teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Schools is looking to hire teachers and paraprofessionals.

The school system announced there will be a job fair on Tuesday, March 28. It will take place from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center. The address is 2750 N. Westport Drive in Port Allen, La.

According to the school district, there will be principals from the ten WBR Schools in attendance. They will be available to meet with teachers and answer questions about employment opportunities.

