2 arrested following chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, deputies say

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Two suspects have been arrested following a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Sebastian West, 20, of Convent, and Kendall Albert, 24, of Laplace, were taken into custody.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, the chase began on the morning of Sunday, March 26, after a patrol deputy spotted a car commit a traffic violation on LA 70.

The deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull over, authorities said. They added that a chase began and continued on LA 1 until it came to an end on LA 1010.

The chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph before the two suspects were taken into custody, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they found a “significant” amount of suspected marijuana that the suspects tossed from their vehicle during the chase. Deputies added that two large caliber handguns were also seized during a search of the vehicle.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said West is charged with speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, no driver’s license, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Albert is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of justice, deputies said.

