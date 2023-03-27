Facebook
World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday, March 26.

J.A. “Bud” Oliver was born in 1923.

His hobbies include hunting, fishing, boat racing, and camping.

The Baton Rouge native graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1940.

He was married for 77 years and has 5 children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

