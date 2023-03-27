Facebook
Winning $100K lottery ticket sold in Donaldsonville

(Louisiana Lottery Coporation)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A $100,000 jackpot-winning ticket was sold for the drawing on Saturday, March 25, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

Lottery officials said the winning Easy 5 ticket was sold at Bellina’s grocery on St. Patrick Street in Donaldsonville.

Scratch-off ticket winners and fast play ticket winners have up to 90 days following the closure of a game to claim a prize. Meanwhile, winning draw-style game tickets can be claimed up to 180 days following the drawing in which the prize was won.

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation encourages winners to sign the back of their tickets for security purposes. Winners should contact lottery officials immediately by calling the number (225) 297-2000 to schedule a time to claim a prize.

