Winning $100K lottery ticket sold in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A $100,000 jackpot-winning ticket was sold for the drawing on Saturday, March 25, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

Lottery officials said the winning Easy 5 ticket was sold at Bellina’s grocery on St. Patrick Street in Donaldsonville.

JACKPOT!!! A $100,000 jackpot-winning #Easy5 ticket for Saturday's drawing sold at Bellina's Grocery on St. Patrick Street in Donaldsonville! https://t.co/dzCAqsRLFS pic.twitter.com/AZMRlxgTq0 — Louisiana Lottery (@LALottery) March 27, 2023

Scratch-off ticket winners and fast play ticket winners have up to 90 days following the closure of a game to claim a prize. Meanwhile, winning draw-style game tickets can be claimed up to 180 days following the drawing in which the prize was won.

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation encourages winners to sign the back of their tickets for security purposes. Winners should contact lottery officials immediately by calling the number (225) 297-2000 to schedule a time to claim a prize.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.