Walker PD collecting supplies for Miss. tornado victims

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Walker Police Department announced it is collecting supplies for victims impacted by tornadoes in Mississippi.

If you want to donate, you can drop items off at the Walker Police Department. The address is 10136 Florida Blvd., in Walker.

They’re collecting items like non-perishable food items, water, toiletries, and other necessities for the victims after tornadoes hit the Rolling Fork, Armory, and surrounding areas of Miss. on the night of Friday, March 24.

The drive lasts through Tuesday, March 28. You can stop by between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The tornado reduced homes in Rolling Fork to piles of rubble, flipped cars on their sides and toppled the town’s water tower. (CNN, WLBT)
A Mississippi city is mourning the loss of a man who died shielding his wife from a storm.

