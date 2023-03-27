Suspect arrested following exhange of gunfire outside supermarket, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities said a man has been arrested following a shooting incident on Sunday, March 26, outside a supermarket on Cortana Place in Baton Rouge.

According to arrest documents, Demaurion Pierce, 19, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, resisting an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, and obstruction of justice.

Detectives responded to the scene at the supermarket around 4:30 p.m., arrest documents said.

According to the arrest documents, two victims said they paid for items, started to leave the store, and then saw the suspect pull a black ski mask over his entire face.

The victims waited a short period before leaving the store and eventually exited the building through a side door, authorities said.

The victims said that after they left the store, the suspect pulled out a weapon and pointed it at them, according to the arrest documents. The documents added one of the victims then also pulled out a weapon and gunfire was exchanged.

Authorities said one of the supermarket’s windows was damaged by the gunfire.

The suspect got away from the scene of the shooting on foot and tossed his weapon over a bridge during a law enforcement pursuit, authorities said. They added the weapon was recovered.

According to arrest documents, the victims contacted deputies by phone, turned themselves in, and voluntarily surrendered their firearm. It’s unclear whether they will face any charges.

