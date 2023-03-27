SMART LIVING: What kids should know before starting college

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Experts said there are important things that high school graduates should know before heading off to college.

Alicia Keaton, the director of financial aid at the University of Central Florida, said parents should educate teens about finances before young people step foot on a college campus.

“You can learn how to create a budget,” Keaton said.” To learn, maybe I don’t need to eat out every single day. Maybe I need to pack a lunch.”

Some parents neglect to teach teens basic skills like cooking, cleaning, grocery shopping, and doing laundry. Taking time to show young people those skills is crucial.

Parents should also make sure young people know how to navigate their own medical care. This includes making doctor appointments, understanding insurance coverage, and learning how to keep track of medications.

Another topic to discuss with teens is the impact of social media. While it might be fun for teens to post about their active social life, they should remember that inappropriate posts could pose serious consequences later in life when job hunting.

Also, parents should emphasize that staying on top of schoolwork is essential.

“Procrastination is the death of a future and current college student,” Keaton said.

It’s also important to discuss credit cards with college kids. It’s not unusual for college freshmen to be inundated with credit card applications. Before kids get a credit card, they should understand how to adhere to a budget and not the credit limit. They should understand the importance of paying off the balance every single month. A good rule is to only use credit cards for education expenses and not shopping sprees.

