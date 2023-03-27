Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sheen reported near where Natalbany and Tickfaw Rivers meet

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A sheen was reported on Monday, March 27, near where the Natalbany River and Tickfaw River meet in Livingston Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said the bluish sheen was reported around 3:10 p.m. by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to an LDEQ spokesman, the sheen was reported to be about three-fourths to a mile long.

Officials said the cause of the sheen is undetermined. They added that response crews from LDEQ are headed to the scene of the sheen.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

Remembering the officers killed in helicopter crash
Remembering the officers killed in helicopter crash
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirms they have arrested a suspect who was involved in...
I-TEAM: Suspect arrested after chase that left two BRPD helicopter officers dead
Members of the Baton Rouge Union of Police are remembering the two BRPD officers killed in a...
Baton Rouge Union of Police remembers BRPD officers
Dr. Katherine Koonce
Head of school killed in Tennessee school shooting was Baton Rouge native