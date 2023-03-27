Sheen reported near where Natalbany and Tickfaw Rivers meet

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A sheen was reported on Monday, March 27, near where the Natalbany River and Tickfaw River meet in Livingston Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said the bluish sheen was reported around 3:10 p.m. by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to an LDEQ spokesman, the sheen was reported to be about three-fourths to a mile long.

Officials said the cause of the sheen is undetermined. They added that response crews from LDEQ are headed to the scene of the sheen.

