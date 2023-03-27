Facebook
Scattered rains today, better chances early Tuesday

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A meandering front that served as a focus for showers and t-storms to our north on Sunday will meander across our local area today. With it nearby, scattered showers and t-storms will return, with a little rain possible this morning, and rain chances expected to climb again late in the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 27
Highs will continue to run well above normal, topping out in the mid-80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 27
The Storm Prediction Center does have a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted, with hail being the greatest concern in any stronger storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 27
Better Rain Chances on Tuesday

Rain chances climb even higher by Tuesday morning as the front gets an added boost by an upper-air disturbance moving across the Mid-Mississippi Valley.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 27
A few strong to severe storms are also possible, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for most of our area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 27
The Weather Prediction Center is going a bit higher on forecast rain totals than most of our guidance, showing amounts of 1″-3″ being common through Wednesday morning, with locally higher possible, especially near the interstates.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 27
Rest of the Week

Drier and slightly cooler air will settle in for a couple of days as the front sinks into the Gulf of Mexico. Lows will dirp into the low to mid 50s on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with Wednesday’s highs only reaching the low 70s. But temperatures will rebound quickly by the end of the week, reaching the mid 80s on Friday. Dry weather is expected from Tuesday afternoon through Friday.

Extended Outlook

The extended forecast points toward a return of warm weather and at least some small rain chances. There is some uncertainty on those rain chances by the time we get to the weekend, but for now, we’ll go with rain chances of 20%-30% on both Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 27
