Parents can register kids for kindergarten, apply for pre-K online with Ascension Public Schools

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Public Schools announces online pre-kindergarten (Pre-K) applications and in-person kindergarten registration will open for the 2023-24 school year in mid-March. Kindergarten registration will begin on Monday, March 27, 2023, at school sites, and online applications for pre-kindergarten programs are now being accepted.

PRE-KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION

WHAT: Online Pre-Kindergarten Registration for the 2023-24 school year (ONLINE ONLY)

WHEN: Now until May 15, 2023

WHERE: https://www.ascensionearlychildhood.org/admissions

ELIGIBILITY: Those applying for Pre-K must be four years of age by Sept. 30, 2023, and those applying for Head Start must be three years of age by Sept 30, 2023.** Families looking to register in Ascension’s publicly-funded early childhood programs including Head Start, public school Pre-K, and community-based Type 3 Early Learning Centers must apply online and upload all required documents in order to be considered for eligibility. Parents may also apply for publicly-funded birth to age 4 seats located in community-based early learning centers through the same application portal.

**Early Childhood seats are publicly funded and are dependent upon available federal and state funding, which limits open availability in each program. The completion of an application does NOT guarantee placement. Students are NOT accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION

WHAT: Kindergarten Registration for the 2023-24 school year

WHEN: From 9 a.m. - 12 pm., Monday, March 27, 2023 - Friday, March 31, 2023 (see specific dates for each school) 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Monday, March 27, 2023:

Galvez Primary

Lakeside Primary

Lake Elementary

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023:

G.W. Carver Primary

Gonzales Primary

Pecan Grove Primary

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023:

Donaldsonville Primary

Sorrento Primary

St. Amant Primary

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023:

Prairieville Primary

Oak Grove Primary

Bluff Ridge Primary

Spanish Lake Primary

Bullion Primary

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023:

Central Primary

Duplessis Primary

Dutchtown Primary

Sugar Mill Primary

ELIGIBILITY: Children entering Kindergarten should be five years of age by Sept. 30, 2023. Parents or guardians must present the following documents to the school for enrollment:

Child’s birth certificate,

Up-to-date immunization/shot records (signed and dated by the doctor), and

Proof of residence (ex: gas or electric bill showing service address)

MANDATORY KINDERGARTEN ENROLLMENT

Louisiana Law, Act 386, requires that prior to a child entering first grade in a Louisiana public school, they have attended a full-day kindergarten program (or passed an academic readiness screening). The law requires the following:

must be a full-day program,

must attend for a full school year,

can be a public or non-public kindergarten, and

must have passed a readiness screening administered by a public school.

This means that five-year-olds are mandated to attend kindergarten. A parent can defer kindergarten for one year if one of the following is true:

the child has not had their fifth birthday prior to the first day of school, or

the child is enrolled in a pre-k program.

For more information about the Ascension Early Childhood Ready Start Network and eligibility process, visit www.ascensionearlychildhood.org. For more information about kindergarten registration and Ascension Public Schools, visit www.AscensionSchools.org.

