LSU star Dylan Crews named SEC Co-Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU star outfielder Dylan Crews has been named the SEC Co-Player of the Week the league office announced on Monday, March 27.

Crews was hot at the plate as he helped No. 1 LSU win a series against a top-5 ranked Arkansas team and a win over Central Arkansas.

The Longwood, Fla. native was red hot at the plate going 10-for-16 with four home runs in four games, nine RBI, and nine runs scored. He also drew three walks and was hit by a pitch to bring his on-base percentage to .700 and extended his hitting streak to 22 games.

In the series against the Razorbacks, he had a .615 batting average, 8-for-13 at the plate, three home runs, seven RBI, seven runs scored and a .667 on-base percentage and a 1.308 slugging percentage.

Crews is projected to be a top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and leads the SEC in batting average at .531 and on-base percentage, base hits, slugging percentage, and runs scored.

LSU faces Grambling on Tuesday, March 28 at Alex Box with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

