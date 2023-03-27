Facebook
LSU fans invited to send off Tigers as they head to Final Four

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, center, is surrounded by her players after defeating Miami in an...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, center, is surrounded by her players after defeating Miami in an Elite 8 college basketball game to earn a trip to the Final 4 in the NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C., Sunday, March 26, 2023.(Mic Smith | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Tiger fans are invited to send off the women’s basketball team for the final time this season as they depart to Dallas for the Final Four.

The sendoff will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 at the South Pad of the PMAC, in between the stadium’s ramps. Fans can park in lot 404.

LSU has reached the Final Four for the first time since 2008.

