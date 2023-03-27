Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU dances to Final Four after beating Miami

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers took down the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes in a hard-fought game on Sunday, March 26, to advance to the Final Four.

The Tigers (32-2) defeated the Hurricanes (22-13), 54-42.

Alexis Morris led the Tigers with 21 points.

It wasn’t the best offensive game from LSU star Angel Reese, as she scored just 13 points and shot just 20% from the floor, but Reese did grab 18 rebounds to secure her 32nd double-double of the season, breaking the SEC record for most double-doubles in a season.

LSU held Miami to just 27 points through the first three quarters, the lowest total in this year’s tournament. The Tiger defense forced the Hurricanes to 15 turnovers and LSU outrebounded Miami 49 to 35.

The Tigers held the Hurricanes to just 16 points in the second half.

Both teams struggled to shoot from behind the arc, as they went a combined 1-for-27 with the lone three-pointer coming from Kateri Poole with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Poole’s three put the Tigers up 48-34.

Miami went on an 8-0 run to cut the Tiger lead down to 43-35 with 4:24 left.

LSU will face the winner between No. 1 seed Virginia Tech and No. 3 seed Ohio State.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

Miami forward Norchad Omier celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college...
Miller, Wong rally Miami past Texas 88-81 for 1st Final Four
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher holds the remains of the net and is falls into the...
San Diego State muscles past Creighton, makes 1st Final Four
UConn guard Jordan Hawkins (24) celebrates in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
UConn routs Gonzaga 82-54 for first Final Four in 9 years
Miami Hurricanes
LSU looks to end Miami’s Cinderella run in Elite 8