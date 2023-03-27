I-TEAM: Suspect arrested after chase that left two BRPD helicopter officers dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirms they have arrested a suspect who was involved in a chase early Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Deandre Bessye was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on a number of charges, including two counts of manslaughter, one count of aggravated flight from an officer, and one count of obstruction of a highway of commerce.

The chase was started in Baton Rouge and involved an air mission through the Baton Rouge Police Department. The officers on board the helicopter that was chasing the suspect died after the aircraft went down around 3 a.m. Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a preliminary report Monday that states the “aircraft tail rotor struck a tree and crashed inverted in a field.”

The helicopter went down early in the morning but the wreckage was not discovered for several hours later. The question remains over how the crash went unnoticed for so long. The WAFB I-TEAM checked with the airport learned most flight missions are done at low altitude. Most of the time, flights will check in with the control tower at take-off and upon return but the tower is normally closed between midnight and 5 a.m. so there were no check-ins with the tower from the BRPD helicopter during this mission.

As of Monday afternoon, the WAFB I-TEAM is still working to get more information from BRPD about what happened with the crash and whether appropriate protocols were followed. A spokesperson for the agency says that part of the investigation is still ongoing.

Late Monday afternoon, the Baton Rouge Police Department released the names of officers killed. They’ve been identified as Corporal Scotty Canezaro and Sergeant David Poirrier.

