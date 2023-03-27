EBRSO: Prison guard arrested for allegedly battering inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge prison guard has been arrested for allegedly battering an inmate on Sunday, March 26.

Aaron Johnson, 26, is being charged with malfeasance in office and aggravated second-degree.

According to EBRSO, Johnson is being accused of hitting an inmate with a chair during a fight involving another deputy Sunday afternoon. They added the inmate suffered multiple facial fractures.

EBRSO said the inmate was transported to the hospital for his injuries, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Johnson was first employed as a prison deputy back in April of 2022 but was fired from his position this afternoon.

This is being investigated by the EBRSO detectives.

