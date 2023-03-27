EBR School System collecting feminine hygiene products for students in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s fairly common for teenage girls to get their period when they’re at school and it could also disrupt their learning if they don’t have the products they need.

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools is collecting pads, sanitary wipes and hand sanitizer at 1050 South Foster Dr.

They plan on gathering donations well beyond that until girls have the resources they need.

This is a part of their "Supporting Our Girls Campaign" launched in March for Women's History Month.

“Sometimes these nurses have to reach into their own pockets to be able to go and purchase feminine hygiene products and so that’s not so much of a problem, however, we want to help them so they won’t have to go into their personal accounts to do this,” said Paris Flannigan with EBR schools.

She said they have selected 10 schools to receive donations.

In total, they plan to serve 2,000 girls. They want to expand this to more schools when they have the manpower to do so.

Here are images of what they’ve collected so far from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Junior League:

