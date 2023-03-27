Facebook
BRCC celebrating Community College Week

(Baton Rouge Community College/Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College is celebrating Community College Week starting Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31.

School leaders report a series of open houses, information sessions, entertainment, and social events are planned for all interested and prospective students at the Mid City, Acadian, Ardendale, Frazier, and Port Allen campus locations.

Louisiana Community College Week takes place throughout the state to allow prospective students to get vital information about community colleges, programs of study, and to learn about financial assistance available to most students.

Baton Rouge Community College is celebrating Community College Week beginning on Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31.(Baton Rouge Community College)

BRCC will have open house events and other scheduled activities planned at campus locations. At the open house events, attendees will learn about BRCC, available fields of study, certificate, degree, and transfer programs, the admissions process, and financial aid. BRCC offers accredited programs, transfer opportunities, and the ability to participate in many courses in-person, online or through flexible evening and weekend classes.

A campus tour will be provided at each location, and financial aid representatives will be onsite to assist with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Take a look the following events planned for prospective students:

Monday, March 27
  • Coffee & Donuts to celebrate Veteran Women, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Dr., Baton Rouge
  • Open House, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Frazier Campus, 555 Julia St., Baton Rouge
  • FAFSA Day at Acadian, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Acadian Campus, 3250 N. Acadian Thwy, Baton Rouge
  • Open House, 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Port Allen, 3233 Rosedale Rd., Port Allen
Tuesday, March 28
  • Tour Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Dr., Baton Rouge
  • LSU campus and transfer visit, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Dr., Baton Rouge
  • FAFSA Completion Event, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Dr., Baton Rouge
  • Open House, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ardendale Campus, 2115 North Lobdell Blvd., Baton Rouge
  • Open House, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Central Campus, 10700 Hooper Rd., Baton Rouge
Wednesday, March 29
  • Upper Iowa Univ. campus and transfer visit, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Dr., Baton Rouge
  • College Navigator Social Mixer, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Dr., Baton Rouge, LA
Thursday, March 30
  • FAFSA Completion Event, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Dr., Baton Rouge
  • Acadian Site Open House, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., 3250 N. Acadian Thwy, Baton Rouge,
  • SGA’s Spring Fling & Comedy Show, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Dr., Baton Rouge

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

