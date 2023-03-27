Facebook
13-year old Bell City High School student accused of making shooting threat(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - A Bell City High School student has been arrested after being accused of threatening a shooting at the school, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were notified of the threats shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

Deputies say a 13-year-old boy had been telling other students that he had a gun in his backpack and was threatening to shoot up the school. When deputies searched the boy, they say he did not have a gun.

The boy was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for terrorizing.

