Soggy Sunday, severe threat to the north
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today won’t be a washout, but there is a 50% chance of showers and storms, with a better chance north of the I-10 corridor.
The northern part of our viewing area will also have the better chance of strong to severe storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
Southern Mississippi, which is still reeling from their last tornado outbreak, will have a level three, enhanced risk of severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds.
Highs will remain in the 80s on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures finally dropping a bit into the 70s for Tuesday. Rain chances stay in the forecast today through Tuesday, with Wednesday and Thursday looking like dry days.
Don’t forget to check out the Planetary alignment Tuesday evening, when five planets will be in alignment and visible.
