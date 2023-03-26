Facebook
LSU looks to end Miami’s Cinderella run in Elite 8

Miami Hurricanes
Miami Hurricanes(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - The No. 1 seed is not around for LSU and Kim Mulkey to face in the Greenville Regional 2 final, so they will take No. 9 seed Miami.

The Hurricanes upset Indiana of the Big 10 on its home court before earning another upset of Villanova in Greenville.

Miami is known by many who don’t even care about basketball - for the Cavinder twins - Haley and Hanna - who have millions of social media followers and who have likewise earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in NIL money.

On the court, Miami lost 12 games before the NCAA Tournament began, but has managed to knock off a No. 1 seed in Indiana and a No. 4 seed in Villanova.

The guys in Vegas expect LSU’s incredible season to continue and the Hurricanes’ magical run to end. The Tigers are a 9.5-point favorite in Greenville.

