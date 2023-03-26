LSU D-line coach Jamar Cain tapped by new Broncos head coach Sean Payton

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A day after picking up Saints receiver Marquez Callaway, Sean Payton has made another south Louisiana acquisition, hiring LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain to become the pass rush specialist for his Denver Broncos.

One of Cain’s LSU pupils, Jacobian Guillory, confirmed the news after Saturday morning’s spring practice.

“I know he’s going to do amazing where he’s going,” said Guillory.

The Tigers had the fifth-ranked defense in the SEC in 2022.

