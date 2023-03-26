Livingston votes down tax for teacher pay raises

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish voters have said no to a new tax that would have funded pay increases for public school teachers and other school employees in that parish.

The proposal, on Saturday’s ballot, called for a new one-cent sales tax in the parish.

54 percent of voters rejected the measure.

School system leaders said the new tax would have provided for a ten percent pay increase for all school system employees.

