Livingston votes down tax for teacher pay raises

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish voters have said no to a new tax that would have funded pay increases for public school teachers and other school employees in that parish.

The proposal, on Saturday’s ballot, called for a new one-cent sales tax in the parish.

54 percent of voters rejected the measure.

School system leaders said the new tax would have provided for a ten percent pay increase for all school system employees.

