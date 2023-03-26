Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

ELECTION 2023: March 25 Results

Election Day
Election Day(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters in some south Louisiana parishes headed to the polls on Saturday, March 25, for several important office races and tax propositions.

UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS

One of the bigger races on some ballots is the 19th Judicial District Court, ES 3 Div. F judge’s race. Judge Tim Kelley retired back in January, leaving his seat wide open.

People in St. Gabriel are voting on three major races, including the mayor, police chief, and seats on the city council. Less than 9,000 people make up the city of St. Gabriel, and three of those people are running for mayor.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, there are four tax renewals on the ballot that address education. Each renewal deals with a different topic like teacher pay or student-to-teacher ratio. Officials emphasized the taxes are renewals, not increases. They claim that without the renewals, the district would receive 41% less property tax funding over 10 years.

Voters in Livingston Parish will be deciding on a one-cent sales tax renewal to give school employees a 10% percent pay raise or a minimum $2,500 yearly increase. The proposed one-cent sales tax in Livingston Parish will be exempted from all groceries, prescriptions, and fuel sales in the parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Latest News

election voting generic
St. Gabriel mayoral election 2023
La. voters head to polls for March 25 elections
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project