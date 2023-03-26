ELECTION 2023: March 25 Results

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters in some south Louisiana parishes headed to the polls on Saturday, March 25, for several important office races and tax propositions.

One of the bigger races on some ballots is the 19th Judicial District Court, ES 3 Div. F judge’s race. Judge Tim Kelley retired back in January, leaving his seat wide open.

People in St. Gabriel are voting on three major races, including the mayor, police chief, and seats on the city council. Less than 9,000 people make up the city of St. Gabriel, and three of those people are running for mayor.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, there are four tax renewals on the ballot that address education. Each renewal deals with a different topic like teacher pay or student-to-teacher ratio. Officials emphasized the taxes are renewals, not increases. They claim that without the renewals, the district would receive 41% less property tax funding over 10 years.

Voters in Livingston Parish will be deciding on a one-cent sales tax renewal to give school employees a 10% percent pay raise or a minimum $2,500 yearly increase. The proposed one-cent sales tax in Livingston Parish will be exempted from all groceries, prescriptions, and fuel sales in the parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.