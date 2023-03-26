Facebook
Dentists, other healthcare providers needed for free BR clinic

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dentists and other healthcare providers are being asked to consider participating in the Annual Baton Rouge Love Heals Free Clinic.

The clinic is set to take place on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The clinic will offer free dental, general medical, vision, and other services between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

The goal of the annual event is to provide quality medical care to underserved communities in the Baton Rouge area. In the past, more than 1,400 residents have received help during the free clinic.

Officials said the clinic is made possible by Baton Rouge Advancing Health Literacy, Better Vision Better Hope, Louisiana Healthcare Connections, AmeriHealth Caritas, Entergy, Healthy BR, and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Mayor Broome’s office and East Baton Rouge Parish dedicated $117,568 to make the clinic a reality.

Volunteers will need to sign waivers covered under the Love Heals Free Clinic’s malpractice and insurance policy.

To learn more about volunteering, click here.

