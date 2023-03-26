Facebook
Authorities respond to helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are responding to a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The helicopter belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The wreckage is in a cane field along N. Winterville Rd. off Highway 190 near Port Allen.

The coroner’s office has been called to the scene. Early reports indicate there are two people dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

