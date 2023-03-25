La. voters head to polls for March 25 elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana voters will head to the polls on Saturday, March 25, to decide on several races and proposals.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m., according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Anyone in line by the time the polls close will still be allowed to vote.

Election officials said that seven parishes have races on the ballot, 12 parishes have propositions on the ballot, and nine parishes have both races and propositions on the ballot.

Many East Baton Rouge Parish voters will choose the next person to take on Baton Rouge’s backed-up court system. Four candidates are on the ballot to replace retiring Judge Tim Kelley.

Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish will also have the opportunity to vote on four tax renewals that address education. Each renewal deals with a different topic like teacher pay or student-to-teacher ratio.

Voters in Livingston Parish will be deciding on a one-cent sales tax renewal to give school employees a 10% percent pay raise or a minimum $2,500 yearly increase.

The proposed one-cent sales tax in Livingston Parish will be exempted from all groceries, prescriptions, and fuel sales in the parish.

There are many additional races and propositions that are expected to appear on voters’ ballots. Click here to learn more about what you will be voting on.

Voters will need to bring a valid ID with them to vote. That can include a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID card, a picture identification card with a person’s name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet.

