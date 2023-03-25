Two-alarm fire damages roof of Faubourg Brewing Co., NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire damaged the roof of the Faubourg Brewing Co. late Friday night (March 24), the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but brewery personnel told the NOFD that contractors had been on site earlier Friday performing roofing repairs.

“There were no injuries reported and an investigation will be conducted to determine whether the roofing work was the actual cause of the fire,” the NOFD said in a news release.

The fire was reported at 10:26 p.m. Firefighters arrived at 10:39 p.m. and sounded a second alarm for more personnel at 10:48 p.m. Twelve NOFD units carrying 38 firefighters responded to battle the fire.

The NOFD said all night shift employees of the brewery had been evacuated from the building. According to a shift manager, shortly after a fire alarm went off, employees noticed smoke permeating from the ceiling. The heat generated by the roof fire set off the building’s sprinkler alarm system, flooding an area of the brewery, the NOFD said.

Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is the principal owner of the brewing company. She and late husband Tom Benson bought the majority stake in the former Dixie Brewing in 2017 and brought the brand back from out of state, after it had relocated following Hurricane Katrina. The new brewery opened in New Orleans East and started production in late 2019.

The enterprise was renamed the Faubourg Brewing Co. in 2020 and produces six flagship beers. It was not immediately clear whether production will be impacted by Friday night’s fire.

New Orleans firefighters worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire Friday night (March 24) that damaged the roof of the Faubourg Brewing Co. at 3501 Jourdan Rd. (Google Maps)

