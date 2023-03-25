Facebook
Saturday looks like the better, drier day this weekend

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, March 25.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Any lingering showers from overnight will be gone early in the morning and will be followed by warm and dry conditions. Saturday highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with skies becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. We’ll have near-record highs today, but the temperatures will not be quite as warm on Sunday when we’ll see wetter weather.

There is a 70% chance of showers and storms Sunday mainly in the afternoon and evening with rain possibly heavy at times.

There is also a level one marginal risk of severe weather during that time with all threats on the low end.

We could see two to three inches of rain over the next seven days with the bulk of that coming on Sunday into Monday.

In the extended forecast, we should finally catch a break midweek with drier weather with spring temperatures.

