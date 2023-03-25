Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 1 LSU run rules No. 5 Arkansas to tie series

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team tied its weekend series against No. 5 Arkansas with a run-rule win in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, March 25.

The Tigers (20-3, 3-2 SEC) beat the Razorbacks (20-3, 4-1 SEC), 12-2, in seven innings. Arkansas had been riding a 15-game win streak.

Ty Floyd (4-0) started on the mound and earned the win. He allowed two runs on three hits and struck out seven but walked two in 6.1 innings.

Tre’ Morgan was 3-for-5 at the plate with a home run and two RBI. Dylan Crews was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Gavin Dugas also homered.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

Arkansas celebrates after a three-run home run by Reese Robinett put the Razorbacks up 4-1...
No. 5 Arkansas takes Game 1 over No. 1 LSU in extra innings
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Weather forecast affects LSU-Arkansas series schedule
LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson (4)
No. 1 LSU back in win column with 10-4 victory over Central Arkansas
LSU pitcher Raelin Chaffin (34)
No. 15 LSU bounces back with win over McNeese State