Job fair planned to fill positions within WBR School District

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - School officials are holding a job fair on Tuesday, March 28, to fill positions within the West Baton Rouge School District.

The job fair is expected to take place between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center in Port Allen.

According to school officials, there are several teacher positions that need to be filled as well as substitute teacher positions.

Potential job applicants will get to meet with school principals and school board staff. The applicants will also be able to review job openings and share any resumes.

Registration is required for the job fair. Click here to complete a registration form.

