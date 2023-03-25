Firefighters respond to house fire in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department battled flames at a home on the afternoon of Saturday, March 25.

The fire broke out at the home on Monarch Avenue near Beechwood Drive in Baton Rouge.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

