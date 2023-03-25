Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Firefighters respond to house fire in BR

Monarch Avenue
Monarch Avenue(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department battled flames at a home on the afternoon of Saturday, March 25.

The fire broke out at the home on Monarch Avenue near Beechwood Drive in Baton Rouge.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

File photo
Job fair planned to fill positions within WBR School District
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Mississippi tornadoes kill 23
New Orleans firefighters worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire Friday night (March 24) that...
Two-alarm fire damages roof of Gayle Benson's Faubourg Brewing Co., NOFD says
La. voters head to polls for March 25 elections